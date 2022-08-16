Trial begins for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - The trial of Kyle Fitzsimons - the first Maine resident criminally charged in the January 6th Capitol riot - is underway in Washington, D.C.

In opening statements, federal prosecutor Douglas Brasher told the court Fitzsimons assaulted three officers and was “Proud of his actions.”

Body cam footage revealed Fitzsimons lunging at one officer, who testified his gas mask came off, causing injuries to his eyes and skin from pepper spray someone else had sprayed.

The prosecutor also said Fitzsimons used his archery bow as a spear to assault another officer.

Fitzsimons’ defense attorney said in her opening statement that his purpose for attending the rally was to support members of congress objecting to the results of the presidential election certification that day.

She also said Fitzsimons left his gun and butcher knives at home and did not link up with any fringe groups.

The court also heard voicemails Fitzsimons left for congressman Jared Golden about objecting to election results.

Golden’s chief of staff testified her office considered the messages - which came a week before the riot - “An implied threat” and reported them to Capitol police.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.