Trial begins for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot

Kyle Fitzsimons
Kyle Fitzsimons(FBI via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - The trial of Kyle Fitzsimons - the first Maine resident criminally charged in the January 6th Capitol riot - is underway in Washington, D.C.

In opening statements, federal prosecutor Douglas Brasher told the court Fitzsimons assaulted three officers and was “Proud of his actions.”

Body cam footage revealed Fitzsimons lunging at one officer, who testified his gas mask came off, causing injuries to his eyes and skin from pepper spray someone else had sprayed.

The prosecutor also said Fitzsimons used his archery bow as a spear to assault another officer.

Fitzsimons’ defense attorney said in her opening statement that his purpose for attending the rally was to support members of congress objecting to the results of the presidential election certification that day.

She also said Fitzsimons left his gun and butcher knives at home and did not link up with any fringe groups.

The court also heard voicemails Fitzsimons left for congressman Jared Golden about objecting to election results.

Golden’s chief of staff testified her office considered the messages - which came a week before the riot - “An implied threat” and reported them to Capitol police.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

"By the end of it, it makes you feel really good about what we’ve been doing and really makes...
Skowhegan organization hosts back-to-school giveaway
Bobby Nightingale
Witnesses testify in Presque Isle man’s double murder trial
Source: Maine State Police
Falling from the sky: Maine State Capitol security worker narrowly misses falling scrap metal
Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic