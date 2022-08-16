Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze competing to be USA’s best

Treworgy Family Orchards
Treworgy Family Orchards(Mark Rediker)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze is competing to be named the best in the country.

The Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze is a nominee for Best Corn Maze in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

According to the 10Best website, there are over 500 corn mazes across the country. They say their editors, along with a panel of experts, have narrowed that number down to the top 20.

Three other New England corn mazes are also in the running: Connors Farm in Danvers, Mass.; Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Mass.; and Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville, VT.

To cast a vote, visit the 10Best website.

You can vote once per day and voting ends on Sept. 12.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Treworgy’s maze was in third place.

Other Maine businesses are nominees in 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contests. Libby and Son U-Picks is a nominee for Best Apple Orchard and Bar Harbor Ghost Tours is a nominee for Best Ghost Tour.

Bar Harbor is a nominee for Best Destination for Fall Foliage.

