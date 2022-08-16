Rep. Golden speaks to Bangor Rotary Club as part of weekly speaker series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. congressional candidates Tuesday.

Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, spoke to the group at Husson University.

He highlighted the various bipartisan efforts he’s worked toward in Congress over the last few years like the CARES Act and the infrastructure bill.

Golden was asked about any challenges he thinks he faces running in the Second District again this fall.

“I really hesitate to look at the district and say, Oh, it’s red, or it’s blue. In this case, I just think that it’s far more complex than that, and that’s how I think about my voters. And obviously, that’s how I think about my votes in Congress, and I’m just not that worried about the politics or the political outcomes. That’s not to say that this isn’t a big honor, it is. I recognize that,” Golden said.

Golden also spoke about the Inflation Reduction Act and why he feels it’s an important piece of legislation.

“If you care about manufacturing in America, jobs in America, about the future strength of the dollar, whatever it may be, you should probably start reading about the state of our deficit. About a trillion dollars a year, 24 trillion in debt rising rapidly, and that’s to say nothing about our trade deficits, which are also wildly out of control and need to be addressed as well. But we can’t do that if we don’t bring manufacturing home,” Golden said.

The Rotary Club’s speaker series continues with Gov. Janet Mills next week and former congressman Bruce Poliquin the week after.

