Rain Arrives Wednesday Morning And Lasts Through Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance crossing the region has created scattered showers mostly from the Interstate north & west. These will stick around until sunset before fizzling out. The rest of the night will consist of increasing clouds ahead of our next disturbance which will arrive Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

Low pressure that is just off the coast of Cape Cod and the Islands will move northwards into the Gulf of Maine by Wednesday morning. The current track of the low has shifted farther west compared to what the track was yesterday. This means that rainfall totals across parts of Midcoast and western Maine will be higher than what was expected yesterday. This is good news as these areas have been hit hard by drought conditions. Showers will begin for coastal areas by early to mid-morning and will spread inland throughout the day. Rain intensity will also increase through the day. On top of the rain, it will be breezy as NNE winds will at times gust close to 30 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be on the cooler side as temperatures will only reach the 60s.

Rain will continue Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Expect breaks in the rain with periods of moderate to heavy rain. Thursday will have the heaviest rain during the morning before becoming lighter and eventually tapering off by the afternoon as the low lifts northwards into Canada. Highs on Thursday will also be on the cooler side maxing out in the 60s and a few low 70s. It will still be breezy as winds shift out of the NNE with gusts near 25 mph.

When all said and done, it looks like on average most of the state will see around 1-2″ of rain. There will be locations locally that do see more and some spots that see less. Locations across northern Maine will see less than an inch.

Widespread & beneficial rain expected Wednesday through Thursday. On average totals will range from 1-2". There will be some locations that see locally higher and lower amounts. (WABI)

High pressure looks to build back into the region by Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures should return to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers late along the coast. Lows in the 50s and low 60s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with rain developing in the morning and becoming heavier and more widespread by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s with a breezy NNE wind gusting near 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast with the heaviest rain in the morning. Rain will taper by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Still breezy with a NNW wind gusting near 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s and 80s.

