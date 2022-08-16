Portland man held at Cumberland County Jail dies in cell

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man who was being held at the Cumberland county jail has died.

Officials say they were found unresponsive in their cell yesterday morning.

Today, the sheriff’s office identified the man who died as 30-year-old James Mannion.

First responders were unable to revive him.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

