Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners provided an update Tuesday on plans to renovate and expand the Penobscot County Jail.

The expansion would allow the jail to house up to 280 inmates.

Right now, the average inmate population is 226.

The county is also looking to expand medical and mental health services.

The renovation would be supported by a bond measure.

The commissioners added they are continuing to evaluate options with a goal to present the plan early next year.

