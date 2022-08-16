Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion

Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County Jail
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners provided an update Tuesday on plans to renovate and expand the Penobscot County Jail.

The expansion would allow the jail to house up to 280 inmates.

Right now, the average inmate population is 226.

The county is also looking to expand medical and mental health services.

The renovation would be supported by a bond measure.

The commissioners added they are continuing to evaluate options with a goal to present the plan early next year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Source: Maine State Police
Falling from the sky: Maine State Capitol security worker narrowly misses falling scrap metal
Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic
Warming Center opening early
Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding
Amy Slattery
Winter Harbor ferry ticket vendor becomes popular for ‘forecasts’ on Facebook