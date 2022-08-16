Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding

Warming Center opening early
Warming Center opening early(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday.

Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each.

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.

Organizations in Lincoln, Millinocket, Carmel, Old Town, Hermon, Levant, Etna and Dixmont were among the other recipients.

In total, the county says almost $200,000 was allotted to help with addiction, transportation, food distribution and other services.

Penobscot County Cares, a coalition of local nonprofits, called the grants “welcome news,” but added they hope for “many millions of dollars” in the second round “to address the crises we face around a lack of safe and affordable housing, substance use disorders, and mental health/brain illnesses.”

