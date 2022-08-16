Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon lands at No. 52 on NFL Top 100 list

He finished with 12.5 sacks on the season to go with 60 combined tackles in 2021
By Ben Barr
Aug. 16, 2022
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - Matthew Judon was rated the No. 52 player in the NFL after a banner first season in New England.

Judon came over from the Ravens in free agency, signing a four-year $56 million deal.

It was money well spent for the Patriots, as Judon surpassed his career high in sack by Week 11. He finished with 12.5 sacks on the season to go with 60 combined tackles in 17 games, 16 of which he started.

It was Judon’s third-straight Pro Bowl season.

The Top 50 of the players-voted list will be announced on Sunday.

