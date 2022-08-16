Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School

Staff, emergency responders assess Holbrook Middle School.
Staff, emergency responders assess Holbrook Middle School.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them.

That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5.

We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning.

School staff, along with area emergency response personnel, examined the campus, both inside and out, to make sure it’s as secure as it can be.

”I think the message that we want to send the parents is that we want schools to be a safe place and that we’re doing everything in our power to make sure that schools are a safe place. So, we want parents to know to feel safe sending their students here because we are taking a proactive approach to student safety,” said Fulgoni.

He tells TV5 it’s important to have area first responders in for a visit like this.

In the event there is an emergency, they will already have a familiarity with the layout.

