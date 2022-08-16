Newport Fire Dept. unveils new ambulance years in making

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Newport Fire Department welcomed a long-awaited addition to its team Monday.

For the first time in department history, Newport now owns its very own ambulance.

Previously, the town had contracted with local hospitals for ambulance services.

After dedicating the new ambulance in a ceremony, firefighters pushed it into the garage by hand - a custom that dates back to the horse-drawn fire apparatus of the 1800s.

Newport Fire Chief Jeff Chretien tells us a lot went into this before they could finally cut the cake.

”We’ve been talking about this for probably 15 years now, and it’s been a problem that’s been ongoing for years and years, the shortage of ambulances,” Chretien said. “It’s been a lot of work, it’s probably the biggest project I’ve ever been involved in, so it’s glad to be finally here.”

“Newport can now offer our citizens every facet of public emergency services for the first time in history,” town manager Jim Ricker said.

The town received the ambulance at long last earlier this year, and it is now ready for its service debut.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.