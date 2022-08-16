Multiple people hurt in Memphis hospital shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also could not specify how many victims were shot.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.