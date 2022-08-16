Monday is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for desert ideas tonight, it might help to know that today is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.

Arguably one of the most famous lemon deserts, Helen’s in Ellsworth says they go through several hundred lemon meringue pies a year.

It’s believed the art of the meringue on top of the pie seems to have been perfected in the 17th century in France.

Arguably one of the most famous lemon deserts, Helen’s in Ellsworth says they go through several hundred lemon meringue pies a year.

It’s believed the art of the meringue on top of the pie seems to have been perfected in the 17th century in France.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.