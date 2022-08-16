Molly Engstrom named Maine head women’s hockey coach

Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has named Molly Engstrom as the seventh head coach in the history of Black Bear women’s hockey.

Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense...
Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018(WABI)

Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018.

She’s been on six IIHF World Women’s Championship teams with the United States, winning gold four times along with two silver medals.

Engstrom takes over for Richard Reichenbach, who recently resigned.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

He finished with 12.5 sacks on the season to go with 60 combined tackles in 2021
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon lands at No. 52 on NFL Top 100 list
The Rams graduated 25 seniors from last year’s team
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
Bangor Rams golf ready for new season with deep roster
Bangor Rams golf ready for new season with deep roster