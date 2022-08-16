Molly Engstrom named Maine head women’s hockey coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has named Molly Engstrom as the seventh head coach in the history of Black Bear women’s hockey.

Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018 (WABI)

Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018.

She’s been on six IIHF World Women’s Championship teams with the United States, winning gold four times along with two silver medals.

Engstrom takes over for Richard Reichenbach, who recently resigned.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.