Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is teaming up with the Maine Discovery Museum to offer a unique incentive for youngsters at Wednesday’s COVID vaccination clinic.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the museum, and anyone who gets vaccinated also receives a free museum day pass.

This comes about two months after the FDA authorized vaccinations for children six months to four years old.

First and booster shots will be offered, along with information for additional doses if necessary.

Museum officials tell us they’ve been planning to offer this for several months for the group that has waited the longest.

“We look at this as all of us helping each other out, we’re all in a community together, we’re going to make it safer for everybody,” said Maine Discovery Museum interim executive director Kate Dickerson. “I’m really happy that we’re able to get this into the arms of the kids and the families who have been waiting for this for so long.”

Dickerson added there is no expiration date on the museum day passes.

