Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic

Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum(Connor Magliozzi)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is teaming up with the Maine Discovery Museum to offer a unique incentive for youngsters at Wednesday’s COVID vaccination clinic.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the museum, and anyone who gets vaccinated also receives a free museum day pass.

This comes about two months after the FDA authorized vaccinations for children six months to four years old.

First and booster shots will be offered, along with information for additional doses if necessary.

Museum officials tell us they’ve been planning to offer this for several months for the group that has waited the longest.

“We look at this as all of us helping each other out, we’re all in a community together, we’re going to make it safer for everybody,” said Maine Discovery Museum interim executive director Kate Dickerson. “I’m really happy that we’re able to get this into the arms of the kids and the families who have been waiting for this for so long.”

Dickerson added there is no expiration date on the museum day passes.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Source: Maine State Police
Falling from the sky: Maine State Capitol security worker narrowly misses falling scrap metal
Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion
Warming Center opening early
Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding
Amy Slattery
Winter Harbor ferry ticket vendor becomes popular for ‘forecasts’ on Facebook