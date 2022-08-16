Husson University offering $500 discount for first-time online students

Husson University launches new program in conservation law enforcement
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University online is offering a tuition discount for first-time students.

If you enroll in any online program, both undergraduate or graduate, for the first time, you will get $500 off your first course.

Dr. Amy Arnett says some of the most popular courses are business related, and they are offering new courses in marketing and professional communications.

She says there has never been a better time to take some classes and work toward a degree.

“Really, our goal isn’t just to bring people in, but to make sure that they finish, and so supporting students along the way so that they actually get that degree that they intended to when they started. So, that $500 discount is just getting their attention and saying we want you to be successful, but then we support them, the whole journey to graduation and even beyond,” Arnett said.

To qualify for the discount, you must enroll by Sept. 1.

For more information, head to husson.edu/online.

