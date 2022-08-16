Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges

Joshua Hine
Joshua Hine(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties.

Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices.

They say Hine took $21,000 in building supplies from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade and Jordan Lumber in Kingfield.

They got information at the end of last month that led them to the stolen supplies at a residence in New Vineyard.

That led them to arresting Temple on multiple theft charges.

All stolen items were returned to both businesses.

He was in court Monday for the Franklin County charges and $5,000 cash bail was set.

