Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store.

The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon.

Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the searches.

Around 2:30 a.m. last Friday, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road.

By the time they arrived, they say the suspects had fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

