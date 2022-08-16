Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Eight playgrounds in Waterville will be renovated this year.

Last spring, the City Council passed a general obligation bond for recreation improvements.

The bond included funding for several of the City’s playgrounds.

The city will remove old equipment and replace it with new features.

Matt Skehan, Director of Public Works and Parks and Recreation, says there will always be an open playground whiile others are being worked on.

He says planning for renovations started 8 to 10 years ago.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

