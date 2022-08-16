Cal Ripken World Series great for central Maine economy

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The first Cal Ripken World Series wrapped up over the weekend, and local businesses say it was great for the economy.

The championship tournament brought 12 teams from around the country to play in Waterville and Oakland for a week.

The teams stayed in area hotels like the Best Western Plus for at least seven nights.

Some stayed 10 nights the longer they stayed in the tournament.

They also frequented local restaurants like Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery in Waterville.

General Manager Betty Lincoln says they had a busy week and hosted the teams at various hours during their stay.

