Another Nice Day Today, Much Needed Rain Arrives Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will hang on to bring us another nice day today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon, mainly north and west of Bangor. Like yesterday, the shower chances are very minimal and most areas will likely stay dry but a few showers can’t be totally ruled out. Highs today will reach the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Clouds will increase tonight and we may see some showers towards daybreak for areas closer to the coast otherwise the night will by dry for most locales. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Much needed rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Low pressure will be located just southeast of Cape Cod Wednesday morning and is forecast to slowly track northward towards the Midcoast region by later Wednesday evening/early Wednesday night. Rain associated with this system will begin moving into coastal areas during the early to mid-morning hours then continue to spread northward across the state later in the morning through the afternoon. The combination of clouds and the developing rain Wednesday will make for a cooler day with highs in the 60s. We’ll have a gusty north/northeasterly breeze too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Rain will continue Wednesday night through much of the day Thursday. The area of low pressure is expected to slowly work its way northward across the state during the day Thursday. Rain will be steadiest Thursday morning then is expected to taper to scattered showers from south to north across the state later in the morning through the afternoon. With clouds and rain expected Thursday, it will be another rain cooled day with afternoon highs staying in the 60s. Overall, this looks like a very beneficial, soaking rain for much of the state with a widespread 1″-2″ expected with locally higher amounts possible by later Thursday afternoon. High pressure will build in for the end of the week bringing us drier and warmer weather Friday through the weekend.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs between 77°-84°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Showers possible late for areas closer to the coast. Lows between 56°-64°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing from south to north during the morning and early afternoon. Rain will continue through the night. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. North/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Rain. Rain will taper to scattered showers from south to north later in the morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

