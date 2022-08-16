459 new coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
279,380 total COVID cases recorded since the pandemic began
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly.
The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.
18 people are in critical care.
One person remains on a ventilator.
There are also 459 new cases of the virus. This number reflects case gatherings since Saturday.
There are also two additional deaths- one resident from Hancock County and one from Sagadahoc County.
