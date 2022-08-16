459 new coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC

279,380 total COVID cases recorded since the pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly.

The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.

18 people are in critical care.

One person remains on a ventilator.

There are also 459 new cases of the virus. This number reflects case gatherings since Saturday.

There are also two additional deaths- one resident from Hancock County and one from Sagadahoc County.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

For the first time in department history, Newport now owns its very own ambulance.
Newport Fire Dept. unveils new ambulance years in making
Generic
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
Monday is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
Monday is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated
Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated