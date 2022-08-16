459 new coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly.

The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus.

18 people are in critical care.

One person remains on a ventilator.

There are also 459 new cases of the virus. This number reflects case gatherings since Saturday.

There are also two additional deaths- one resident from Hancock County and one from Sagadahoc County.

