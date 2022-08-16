16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details how to steal different models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old suspect in Connecticut was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend.

Police in Shelton said they were called for a report of a group of young men trying to break into vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The suspects had been in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen out of another town, according to WFSB.

Police learned that a vehicle was then stolen in the area and later found the suspected stolen vehicle driving. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 16-year-old from Ansonia, Connecticut.

The suspect was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The juvenile told police that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Police said that since Aug. 13, there were six reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. Five were Hyundai vehicles and one was a Kia vehicle.

Police said the social media videos demonstrate how to steal newer model Kias and Hyundais using a USB cable. The vehicles being targeted do not have a push-button start.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
WABI logo
WABI to launch 4 p.m. newscast
GOP's Liz Cheney fighting for her political future in the Wyoming primary. (CNN, FOX POOL,...
GOP's Cheney fighting for political future in Wyoming primary
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Judge rejects plea agreements in submarine secrets sale case
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial