Two people killed in head-on crash in Berwick

Aug. 15, 2022
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a Volvo S90 was driving south on Route 4 and passing several vehicles when it hit a Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.

Both people in the Volvo died.

As of Monday morning, their names were not being released because families were still being told.

The driver of the Volt was taken to the hospital but was expected to recover.

Anyone who saw the crash or knows anything about it should contact Sgt. Jeffrey Pilkington at j.pilkington@berwickpd.org or Det. Steven Shisler at s.shisler@berwickpd.org or by calling 207-698-1136 option #1.

