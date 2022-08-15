Residents able to move back in after fire at Glenburn senior living facility

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - All but one of the tenants of a senior living facility in Glenburn are back home after a fire Friday night.

A resident of Sunny Gables Senior Citizens Apartments says they were able to move back in Saturday morning.

Patsy Cooksen tells TV5 she heard the alarms going off around 11 pm and called 911 after opening her door to see smoke.

Crews were able to contain the cooking fire to one apartment on the second floor, and all of the residents got out safely.

Cooksen says she was able to stay with family while many of the other residents went to motels.

”I couldn’t sleep that night. A lot of them didn’t get into the hotel until 4 o’clock in the morning, and I couldn’t sleep at night anyway, thinking about it and all hyped up,” Cooksen said.

Cooksen says firefighters have been on site 24/7 working on the alarm system.

