Patriots quarterback Mac Jones named No. 85 player in NFL Top 100 list

Jones led New England to the playoffs after starting all 17 regular season games
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - Mac Jones is gaining respect around the NFL as the Patriots’ new franchise quarterback.

Jones led New England to the playoffs after starting all 17 regular season games
Jones led New England to the playoffs after starting all 17 regular season games(WABI/NFL)

He was named No. 85 on the player-voted Top 100 list from the league.

The first half of the list was released on Sunday, with the next release coming a week later.

Jones led New England to the playoffs after starting all 17 regular season games.

His spot on the list puts him ahead of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at No. 99.

Other signal callers landing in the 51-100 spots are the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray at No. 57, Denver’s Russell Wilson at No. 61, and the Raiders’ Derek Carr at No. 65.

Other 2021 rookies who made the first release are Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 63, Chargers Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 79, and Falcons Tight End Kyle Pitts at No. 91.

The interviews in Jones’s segment highlighted how much of a team player he is, turning down his first touchdown pass ball, and how he relates and credits his offensive line.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago

Latest News

The team’s first competition is next Wednesday at Traditions against Brewer and Hampden Academy
Bangor Rams golf ready for new season with deep roster
Andy Valley beat Weymouth, Massachusetts in the championship game on Saturday.
Andy Valley wins Cal Ripken 12U World Series title
Stops in Ellsworth, Hampden, Waterville
Maine Celtics wrap up Central Maine clinic week
Middleborough, Mass. defeats Maine, 10-1
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship