Patriots quarterback Mac Jones named No. 85 player in NFL Top 100 list

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - Mac Jones is gaining respect around the NFL as the Patriots’ new franchise quarterback.

He was named No. 85 on the player-voted Top 100 list from the league.

The first half of the list was released on Sunday, with the next release coming a week later.

Jones led New England to the playoffs after starting all 17 regular season games.

His spot on the list puts him ahead of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at No. 99.

Other signal callers landing in the 51-100 spots are the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray at No. 57, Denver’s Russell Wilson at No. 61, and the Raiders’ Derek Carr at No. 65.

Other 2021 rookies who made the first release are Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 63, Chargers Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 79, and Falcons Tight End Kyle Pitts at No. 91.

The interviews in Jones’s segment highlighted how much of a team player he is, turning down his first touchdown pass ball, and how he relates and credits his offensive line.

