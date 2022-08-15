Northern Light EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge gets $250,000 matching donation

This is the 13th year of the challenge that raises funds for services at Northern Light Cancer Care.
(Owen Kingsley)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An anonymous donor is adding to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Champion the Cure challenge in a big way.

They are offering up to $250,000 in matching funds to help this year’s challenge meet the $1 million goal.

A portion of this year’s funds will be used to purchase a new linear accelerator to help keep cancer care local to Mainers.

”All of the funds that are raised stay right here locally at our center and help our greater community on the greater northern part of the state. That helps with research, it helps with access, it helps our patients get the treatment that they need staying here close to home,” said Brenda Farnham, Associate VP of Oncology Clinical Services.

The Champion the Cure Challenge kicks off this Saturday and Sunday with your choice of running, walking, or cycling.

There will be another option to paddle on the Brewer waterfront in September.

For more information, you can head to ctcchallenge.org.

