Nice Start To The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be over the area today, providing us with a nice start to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon but overall the chances look very minimal and most areas will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures dropping to the mid-50s to low 60s.

Our Tuesday looks good too as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs again in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. A weak disturbance moving into the region could trigger a few isolated showers during the afternoon but otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. Low pressure is forecast to develop to our south later Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will then track northward on Wednesday bringing us clouds and a good chance of at least some showers. The exact track of the system is still uncertain as some of the computer models are taking the storm on a more easterly track which would result in showers and overall minimal rainfall while some of the other computer models are bringing the storm on a more westerly track which would result in a more beneficial, soaking rain. With this in mind, showers are expected to develop Wednesday morning and early afternoon then become a steadier rain later in the day and through Wednesday night. The combination of clouds and the developing rain Wednesday will make for a cooler day with highs in the 60s to possibly some low 70s. Morning rain to start Thursday will taper from south to north by later Thursday morning into the afternoon. Heaviest rainfall looks to be focused over eastern areas at this point with locations east of Bangor seeing 1″-2.5″ of rainfall with much of the rest of the state seeing between .25″-1″ by early Thursday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the remainder of the day Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most spots. High pressure will build in for the end of the week Friday with some sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower possible this afternoon. Highs between 75°-82°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 56°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing during the morning then becoming a steadier rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Morning rain will taper off from south to north by late morning or early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.