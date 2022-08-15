Maine farmers impacted by drought during peak growing season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The recent drought has impacted many farmers at the peak of their growing season.

Area growers spoke about the conditions during the Farmer’s Market in downtown, Bangor on Saturday.

Brittany Hopkins is the head farmer and co-owner of Wise Acres Farm in Kenduskeag.

She says irrigation has been a priority now more than ever.

“Yeah, when we have a drought, it’s really it stresses us in terms of our time because irrigation is another thing that we need to add on to all the other just regular crop cultivation stuff that we’re doing,” said Hopkins.

Some are now starting to explore more heat resistant breeds of crops and livestock.

They assure that the farming community is a resilient one.

