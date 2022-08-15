Governor Mills tours MaineDOT international bridge project in Madawaska

Gov. Mills intends to run again in 2022
Gov. Mills intends to run again in 2022
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills was in Madawaska Monday to get a look at the progress of construction on the new Madawaska-Edmunston International Bridge.

She met with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and toured the construction site.

This bridge will be much wider than the existing crossing with extra travel lanes.

It will also accommodate snowmobile and pedestrian traffic.

Mills says this bridge is vital to not only the local economy, but to the state economy as well.

”It’s very vital to have a secure, safe and efficient international border crossing such as this. And to sustain the economy of northern Maine, to make sure the trucks can come across here without weight limits of 5 tons, which has been in effect for about 5 years causing trucks for Twin Rivers to have to take 30 mile detours,” said Mills.

The new bridge is set to open to traffic by the end next year.

The estimated final completion date is set for June 2025.

The say once complete, the bridge will be good for 100 years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

Kyle Fitzsimons
Maine’s most seriously charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, Kyle Fitzsimons, set to stand trial
Colonial Theatre
Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership
Another Nice Day Tuesday. Rain By Wednesday
Northern Light EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge gets $250,000 matching donation