Governor Mills tours MaineDOT international bridge project in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills was in Madawaska Monday to get a look at the progress of construction on the new Madawaska-Edmunston International Bridge.

She met with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and toured the construction site.

This bridge will be much wider than the existing crossing with extra travel lanes.

It will also accommodate snowmobile and pedestrian traffic.

Mills says this bridge is vital to not only the local economy, but to the state economy as well.

”It’s very vital to have a secure, safe and efficient international border crossing such as this. And to sustain the economy of northern Maine, to make sure the trucks can come across here without weight limits of 5 tons, which has been in effect for about 5 years causing trucks for Twin Rivers to have to take 30 mile detours,” said Mills.

The new bridge is set to open to traffic by the end next year.

The estimated final completion date is set for June 2025.

The say once complete, the bridge will be good for 100 years.

