Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s been around since the Titanic set sail.

Now, it’s set to close its doors for a time until it’s ready for its next chapter.

The Colonial Theatre in Belfast is in need of new ownership after it closes on September 19th.

Owners Michael Hurley and Therese Bagnardi have been operating the theater since 1995, but they say it’s time to move on.

“Shakespeare said, you know, the players come and go, and it’s time for us to go. It’s time for the next page, and we’re excited about it,” said longtime owner Michael Hurley.

“You know, when we bought it, I think the quote is, we said to ourselves, honestly, we actually said the words, you know, what could there be to it? Just make some popcorn and sell some tickets? Well, yeah. Turned out to be a lot more complicated than that,” Hurley added.

In their time, they’ve seen quite a few amazing films, but the seats here have seen more than just the spectacle of the big screen.

“We haven’t just been a movie theater. We’ve done poetry, dance, music, comedy, all kinds of events over the years,” said Hurley.

They say they’ll still be around town as the community in Belfast has meant a great deal to them.

“You know, it has just been an amazing seat to be here for 27 years and to be part of Belfast. And, by the way, we’re not going anywhere. We’ll be coming here to the movies, so, you know, it’s been wonderful,” Hurley said.

