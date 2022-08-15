Capitol employee narrowly misses being hit by aircraft debris falling from sky

Source: Maine State Police
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The FAA is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta.

It happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon outside the main entrance of the State House.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the six to seven pound sleeve like object landed at a high velocity about six to eight feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue who was walking outside the entrance.

They say two other people were in the area and saw it happen.

No one was injured.

The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route.

