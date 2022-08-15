Brewer pool open for 2 week run

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A horror story of shipping delays has a happy ending for anyone looking to take a dip in Brewer.

The city pool is open!

It opened last week for a brief run.

Parks and Rec Director Mike Martin tells TV5 what they thought was going to be one week’s worth of plumbing turned into a six week odyssey.

Martin says it made more financial sense to not open this year, but 244,000 gallons of water later, they opened it up for kids that had been clamoring for it all summer and to make sure the work they did .. worked.

“With only two weeks left in the season, we really debated on, you know, is it worth it at this point, but we really decided to go more with a soft opening,” said Martin. “Get things out, get it running. So far, so good. Everything’s running the way we expected it to, but it really just gave us a chance to test everything and make sure system’s running as designed.”

The pool is open from 1-5:30 Monday through Friday.

As of Monday, the final day will be this Friday, but there is a possibility they will get a few people to volunteer and work this coming weekend to extend the run a few days.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.