Brewer pool open for 2 week run

Shipping delays wreak havoc on summer swimming chances.
Shipping delays wreak havoc on summer swimming chances.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A horror story of shipping delays has a happy ending for anyone looking to take a dip in Brewer.

The city pool is open!

It opened last week for a brief run.

Parks and Rec Director Mike Martin tells TV5 what they thought was going to be one week’s worth of plumbing turned into a six week odyssey.

Martin says it made more financial sense to not open this year, but 244,000 gallons of water later, they opened it up for kids that had been clamoring for it all summer and to make sure the work they did .. worked.

“With only two weeks left in the season, we really debated on, you know, is it worth it at this point, but we really decided to go more with a soft opening,” said Martin. “Get things out, get it running. So far, so good. Everything’s running the way we expected it to, but it really just gave us a chance to test everything and make sure system’s running as designed.”

The pool is open from 1-5:30 Monday through Friday.

As of Monday, the final day will be this Friday, but there is a possibility they will get a few people to volunteer and work this coming weekend to extend the run a few days.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago

Latest News

Source: Maine State Police
Capitol employee narrowly misses being hit by aircraft debris falling from sky
Farmers are now starting to explore more heat resistant breeds of crops and livestock.
Maine farmers impacted by drought during peak growing season
Crews from multiple towns responded to a fire at a home in Stonington Sunday.
UPDATE: Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival
Hallowell has a groovy time with Woodstock and Arts Festival