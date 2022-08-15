Bangor Rams golf ready for new season with deep roster

The team’s first competition is next Wednesday at Traditions against Brewer and Hampden Academy
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Rams golf is teeing off with a roster of 19 players from top to bottom of the class list.

Rams returning No. 1 Liam Doughty says the group has solid internal competition for the top six varsity spots.

He explained that there are a lot of players who are willing to put in the work it takes to win.

Doughty is hopeful the Rams’ top six can shoot nine-hole scores in the 40′s from top to bottom to be competitive.

“Nothing is fixed yet at all. Some years, you come into a tryout knowing some players are going to make it. There’s definitely a lot of talent and potential to come up through the year and play up,” said Doughty, senior.

Doughty is coming off an injury that delayed the start of his summer training, but he’s excited to be back in season with Bangor.

The Rams are targeting a team qualification at States this season after just sending individual qualifiers last year.

The team’s first competition is next Wednesday at Traditions against Brewer and Hampden Academy.

