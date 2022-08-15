Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams football team is back at Cameron Stadium with preseason practices underway.

The Rams graduated 25 seniors from last year’s team, so there’s a lot of spots open in the lineup.

New starting quarterback Jack Schuck says he learned a lot from the now-Husson Eagle Max Clark when it comes to work ethic and the game.

Schuck added that his teammates form a strong returning roster.

“Our O-Line is looking good. Our pass threats miss Landon [Clark], but it’s alright with next man up. I think we’ve got enough receivers. Everybody’s here to step in and step up. This is definitely our year for sure. We’re good this year. People should be worried about us. We’re here to win. We’re here to show up and show out,” said Jack Schuck, junior quarterback/free safety.

Schuck mentioned Landon Clark, who moved on to St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. The 6′7″ former Rams wideout is a new addition to the St. Paul’s basketball team.

Bangor goes to Cony for an exhibition game on Aug. 26 before the regular season opener against Brewer at Cameron Stadium on Sept. 2.

