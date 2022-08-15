Another Nice Day Tuesday. Rain Arrives Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control across the region tonight through part of the day on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly clear across the north with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected farther south and over Downeast areas. There will also be areas of fog, especially along the coast. Lows will drop mostly into the 50s.

Areas of fog Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies. Fog should burn off quickly and the rest of the day should consist of a mixture of sun & clouds. A weak upper-level disturbance will cross the region during the afternoon. Isolated pop-up showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible over northern and western communities. The Bangor area and Downeast will remain dry. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

Watching a developing area of low pressure off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic over the next few days. This low will bring us our next best chance for widespread and substantial rainfall. There is still some uncertainty with the computer models in terms of timing of the rain (when it starts and ends) along with the exact track of the low. A lot of this is uncertain due to the fact that the low has not developed yet. This will occur on Tuesday and at that point models will have a better handle on what to expect. For now, it does look like rain will begin along the coast and across Downeast areas Wednesday morning and the rain will spread north & west through the day. The rain will be light to start and will pick up and become heavier during the afternoon and will last into Thursday morning before tapering off. Strong winds will also accompany the rain. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, winds will be gusting out of the NNE close to 30 mph. Highs on Wednesday due to the clouds and rain will be cooler with most areas only reaching the 60s.

Rain will begin Wednesday morning along the coast and will spread north & west throughout the day. Heaviest rain expected over northern & eastern areas. (WABI)

Rain will begin to taper off on Thursday with just a few showers by the afternoon. Clouds may even start to break apart by late day. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

When all said and done, rainfall totals look to be highest for areas north and east of Bangor where 1-2″+ of rain could fall. A few spots locally could see up to 3″. Areas south and west of Bangor should expect lighter rain with totals that could range anywhere from 0.25-1″. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on where the low tracks. This forecast is based on a more easterly track of the low. If the low moves farther west, then rainfall totals would increase over western locations.

Highest rainfall totals will be north & east of Bangor where 1-2"+ of rain could fall. Location of highest amounts will be determined by exact track of the low. (WABI)

High pressure looks to build back into the region by Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures should return to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning. Mixture of sun & clouds by the afternoon with an isolated shower & storm risk over the north & west. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. NE wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with rain developing in the morning and becoming heavier and more widespread by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s with a breezy NNE wind gusting near 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast with the heaviest rain in the morning. Rain will taper by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Still breezy with a NW wind gusting near 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.