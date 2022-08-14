Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales

Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can...
Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators.(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.

The rules would expand seasonal slow zones off the East Coast, and require more vessels to comply.

The agency is holding a series of informational meetings on the new rules, including one scheduled for Aug. 16.

Some shipping and maritime groups said they are concerned that the rules could make their jobs more difficult or less safe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Gavel
15-year-old accused of killing girl found in Mt. Vernon home identified

Latest News

The pilot of a single engine plane was injured in a crash Saturday in Searsmont.
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day
Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday.
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden