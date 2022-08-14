Showers clear by late morning and the sun returns.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The bulk of the scattered showers moving through Downeast and northeastern Maine move out of the area by late morning. Clouds stick around northern Maine while breaks of sun make an appearance this afternoon and evening south of the County. High temperatures get into the low to upper 70′s with winds out of the northwest at around 5 –10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure builds in for Monday with partly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon, especially north of Bangor, winds will be light and variable. High temperatures get into the mid 70′s to lower 80′s and overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s. Tuesday, we remain dry with partly sunny skies, winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the mid 70′s to lower 80′s, overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Wednesday, we still have the chance for rain showers as a low makes its way up the coast, but it looks like the best chance for that rain has shifted more towards the coastline. Overall, mostly cloudy with high temperatures getting into the mid 60′s and lower 70′s, overnight lows drop to mid 50′s to lower 60′s. Thursday, rain showers, high temperatures get into the mid 60′s to lower 70′s, overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s. Friday partly cloudy skies with high temperatures getting into the low 70′s to low 80′s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon/evening. Winds will be light and variable, high temperatures will get between 73-81. Overnight lows drop between 53-59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, winds will be out of the NE at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures get between 74-82, and overnight lows drop between 56-61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. High temperatures get between 64-70 and overnight lows drop between 55-60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with lingering rain showers. High temperatures get into the mid 60′s and lower 70′s and overnight lows drop to the upper 50′s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with high temperatures getting into the low 70′s to low 80′s.

