Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago

Maine (WABI) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R) issued the following statement on regarding a letter sent by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines requesting information relating to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.

“The American people deserve a full accounting of the extraordinary action taken by the FBI last week. I am encouraged that following consultation with Senate Intelligence Committee members, Chairman Warner and Vice Chairman Rubio have requested critical information related to the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s residence. It’s imperative that the Committee receive all classified documents found during the search as well as the FBI affidavit, which would describe in detail any justification for the search. I look forward to the AG and the DNI’s swift compliance with the Committee’s request, which is essential to promoting transparency and securing a full accounting of the FBI’s unprecedented search of a former President’s personal residence.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.