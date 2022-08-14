SailMaine Regatta raises money to fund accessible sailing classes for all

“Our vision is that sailing is a vehicle for personal growth and development for youth in the area.”
SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to...
SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to everyone of all ages and abilities.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The second annual SailMaine Festival and Regatta took place on Casco Bay on Saturday.

It was a full day of festivities with a boat parade, race, award ceremony and banquette.

SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to everyone of all ages and abilities.

“SailMaine’s mission is to provide affordable access to the water through community sailing and educational programming,” said Michael McAllister, the executive director of SailMaine. “Our vision is that sailing is a vehicle for personal growth and development for youth in the area.”

Eighty sailors participated in the regatta. All the money raised from the event goes to funding scholarships and subsidized sailing classes.

If you’re interested in donating or learning how to sail, you can visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

The pilot of a single engine plane was injured in a crash Saturday in Searsmont.
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day
Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday.
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden