SailMaine Regatta raises money to fund accessible sailing classes for all

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The second annual SailMaine Festival and Regatta took place on Casco Bay on Saturday.

It was a full day of festivities with a boat parade, race, award ceremony and banquette.

SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to everyone of all ages and abilities.

“SailMaine’s mission is to provide affordable access to the water through community sailing and educational programming,” said Michael McAllister, the executive director of SailMaine. “Our vision is that sailing is a vehicle for personal growth and development for youth in the area.”

Eighty sailors participated in the regatta. All the money raised from the event goes to funding scholarships and subsidized sailing classes.

If you’re interested in donating or learning how to sail, you can visit their website for more information.

