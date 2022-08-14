Presque Isle man’s double murder trial set to start Monday

The trial is set to begin in Caribou Monday morning.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Presque Isle man accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago is set to begin Monday.

40-year-old Bobby Nightingale pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis.

Their bodies were found in a pick-up on State Road in Castle Hill on August 13, 2019.

Nightingale has been awaiting trial at the Cumberland County Jail since December of 2019.

He was recently moved to Aroostook County Jail for the trail, which will take place in Caribou.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Showers clear out by late morning and the sun returns.
SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to...
SailMaine Regatta raises money to fund accessible sailing classes for all
The pilot of a single engine plane was injured in a crash Saturday in Searsmont.
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day