Presque Isle man’s double murder trial set to start Monday

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Presque Isle man accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago is set to begin Monday.

40-year-old Bobby Nightingale pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis.

Their bodies were found in a pick-up on State Road in Castle Hill on August 13, 2019.

Nightingale has been awaiting trial at the Cumberland County Jail since December of 2019.

He was recently moved to Aroostook County Jail for the trail, which will take place in Caribou.

