Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed at a private airfield near Route 131 in Searsmont Saturday.
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SEARSMONT, Maine (WMTW) - A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131.

According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.

Woodbury said the pilot told responders he attempted to turn around but crashed.

The pilot, an adult male, was the only person on board.

Woodbury said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The pilot was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

