Local boy sells lemonade for charity

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One boy’s lemonade stand is making a big difference in his community.

Nine-year-old Dorian ‘D-Max’ Pillsbury of Brewer is selling lemonade to fight against food insecurity in his community.

This is his fourth year of raising money to purchase snacks for kids at his school.

All students can get free breakfast and lunch but snacks are not provided.

TV-5 spoke with the boy behind the stand to learn more about his local charity.

“When it’s a hot day, people just want to get hydrated and get something yummy to drink,” Pillsbury said. “I just wanted to sell some lemonade to help the school.”

“I hope that every kid at Brewer Community School has snacks.”

“So, I can just feel good and know that kids have snacks and are not going hungry.”

$2,500 is this years goal.

If you missed the event, you can find a link to donate in this story.

