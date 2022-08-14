Hallowell has a groovy time with Woodstock and Arts Festival

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of Woodstock echoed through Granite City Park for the Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival on Sunday.

The festival has been missed in recent years. But its return has sparked joy in the community.

“It feels almost normal. This is just what everybody needs. A free concert on the river. How can you go wrong?” said event organizer Ruth Lachance.

The bands on stage got the chance to play a number of songs that were performed at the legendary concert 53 years ago.

" You know, we’re all fans of music above everything else. So, the idea to sit down and learn all these songs and study it kind of thing. And then play it. It’s a blast,” said musician Bob Colwell.

Some in the crowd were in attendance for the original Woodstock in Bethel, New York.

“1969 It was well, awesome. It’s hard to believe even now 53 years later that 500,000 people who are mostly in their 20s were all together for the same reason,” said Woodstock attendee Maggie Warren of Hallowell, Maine.

Much like the concert at the time, this day provided the chance to just relax and enjoy some good music.

“But everybody just laughed and enjoyed the music, just like you’re hearing now. And you know, dancing,” said Michael V. Frett who also attended Woodstock back in the day.

“You know, it’s like the groovy and peace and love and it’s just like, you can let yourself be free,” said Rebecca Hart who was selling wreaths that she made.

