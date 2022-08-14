Crews respond to fire in Stonington

The fire broke out at a home on Fifield Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Crews from multiple towns responded to a fire at a home in Stonington Sunday.
Crews from multiple towns responded to a fire at a home in Stonington Sunday.(Kristina Shepard)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple fire crews are responding a house fire in Stonington Sunday morning.

Dispatchers at the Hancock County Regional Communications Center confirmed the fire is on Fifield Point Road.

Residents in the area tell TV5 they heard multiple explosions around 9 a.m.

No word yet if anyone is injured.

The story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Presque Isle man’s double murder trial set to start Monday
Showers clear out by late morning and the sun returns.
SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to...
SailMaine Regatta raises money to fund accessible sailing classes for all
The pilot of a single engine plane was injured in a crash Saturday in Searsmont.
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash