Crews respond to fire in Stonington
The fire broke out at a home on Fifield Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple fire crews are responding a house fire in Stonington Sunday morning.
Dispatchers at the Hancock County Regional Communications Center confirmed the fire is on Fifield Point Road.
Residents in the area tell TV5 they heard multiple explosions around 9 a.m.
No word yet if anyone is injured.
