Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub

An employee at a pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moment a car crashed into the building, injuring about 14 people. (WUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say more than a dozen people were injured -- four of them critically -- after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant.

Arlington County officials said the crash happened early Friday evening at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment.

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment in Arlington, Virginia, after a car crashed into the building on Friday.(Xavier Halloun via CNN Newsource)

The crash also caused a fire that was soon extinguished. Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital, while six others were treated at the scene.

Details on the crash cause weren’t immediately provided.

A police spokeswoman says the driver was among those taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on a busy thoroughfare a few miles from the District of Columbia line.

Cell phone video captures people running from the scene where a car crashed into a pub, causing flames to erupt. (ZAHID SHAH)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers