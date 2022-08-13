Small earthquakes shake part of Maine

Maine gets several small earthquakes every year
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WMTW) - A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening.

The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries.

A few hours earlier, another magnitude 2.8 earthquake was also reported near Jonesboro on Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey said that one was at a shallower depth than the Centerville one.

Maine does get several small earthquakes each year, almost all rated below magnitude 3.0.

Since 1997, the strongest earthquake centered in Maine was a magnitude 4.5 on Oct. 16, 2012, in East Waterboro.

Several earthquakes magnitude 5.0 or stronger centered in Canada or New York over the last 25 years have also been felt in Maine.

According to the state, more than 125 earthquakes have been centered in or felt in Maine since 1997.

