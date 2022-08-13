Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility

At approximately 11pm on Friday 8/12/22 the Penobscot Regional Communications Center ...
At approximately 11pm on Friday 8/12/22 the Penobscot Regional Communications Center transmitted a first alarm for a report of a fire alarm activation at 961 Hudson Rd, Sunny Gables Elderly Housing Apartments.(Glenburn Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night.

Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor.

Sheriff’s Office assists Glenburn Fire Department during apartment fire. The Glenburn fire department’s quick action...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Glenburn Fire says they were able to contain it to one apartment.

Due to the amount of tenants and immobility of some tenants, a second and third alarm was subsequently transmitted.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is working with the American Red Cross to provide housing as the building is shut down until further notice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
Cloudy and dry today
Friday evening weather forecast
Partly cloudy Saturday with evening showers
File photo
Hampden man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography