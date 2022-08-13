Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night.

Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor.

Sheriff’s Office assists Glenburn Fire Department during apartment fire. The Glenburn fire department’s quick action... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Glenburn Fire says they were able to contain it to one apartment.

Due to the amount of tenants and immobility of some tenants, a second and third alarm was subsequently transmitted.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is working with the American Red Cross to provide housing as the building is shut down until further notice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.