Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden

41st Hampden Children's Day
41st Hampden Children's Day(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a kid, Hampden was the place to be Saturday.

The town hosted its 41st Children’s Day at George B. Weatherbee School throughout the day.

Kids enjoyed games, food trucks, making crafts, and much more.

Event volunteers say they wanted to show their appreciation towards children.

“We want the kids to know that they’re important, that they’re an important part of the community, that there’s a place for them,” Discover Church Volunteer Mandi Rollins said. “We just want to tell them that this is a fun place, a safe place to live, and that we have something for them to look forward to, just to feel special.”

A live band performs at 7 followed by fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run
Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday.
Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run
Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run