Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a kid, Hampden was the place to be Saturday.

The town hosted its 41st Children’s Day at George B. Weatherbee School throughout the day.

Kids enjoyed games, food trucks, making crafts, and much more.

Event volunteers say they wanted to show their appreciation towards children.

“We want the kids to know that they’re important, that they’re an important part of the community, that there’s a place for them,” Discover Church Volunteer Mandi Rollins said. “We just want to tell them that this is a fun place, a safe place to live, and that we have something for them to look forward to, just to feel special.”

A live band performs at 7 followed by fireworks.

