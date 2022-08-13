Hampden man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Court records say 31-year-old Kevin MacVicar possessed child pornography on his cell phone and electronic storage devices from February 2015-2021.

The District Attorney’s Office says MacVicar obtained the images, some of which included children under 12, online.

In addition to up to 20 years in prison, MacVicar also faces a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

He will be sentenced after an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

