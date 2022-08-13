Dry today but mostly cloudy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure builds into the region today leaving us dry, however a low-pressure system tracking up the coast brings the threat for light to moderate rain showers, mainly Downeast, late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the NNE today at around 5 mph. High temperatures reach the low to upper 70′s and overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and rain showers in the morning for eastern/coastal areas as well as a few isolated rain showers in far northeastern Maine. By noon, the bulk of the rain should clear out, but the threat of an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the NE at around 5-10 mph, high temperatures get into the low to upper 70′s and lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s. Monday, we dry out once more and we are left with mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching mid 70′s to low 80′s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s. Tuesday will also remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds; high temperatures reach the mid 70′s to low 80′s and overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Wednesday, we have the chance to see a good soaking rain as a coastal storm may make its way up the coastline. High temperatures reach the mid 70′s and overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s. Thursday chances for rain showers as coastal low departs, highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s, overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy skies, winds will be out of the NNE at around 5 mph. Highs reach between 68-78 and lows drop between 53-58.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, rain showers in the morning, winds will be out of the NE at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach between 70-80 and overnight lows drop between 54-58.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, winds will be light and variable becoming SE. High temperatures reaching between 73-82 and overnight lows dropping between 54-58.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching between 73-80 and overnight lows drop between 55-60.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers, high temperatures reach the low to mid 70′s and lows drop to the mid to upper 50′s.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers, high temperatures reach the upper 60′s to low 70′s and overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.

